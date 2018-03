SLHTA AND FLOW UNVIEL THE SIMPACK

Telecommunications provider, Flow and the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA) have embarked on a mobile sim-pack wifi initiative.

Given high roaming costs, the sim-pack will give visitors access to data anywhere in Saint Lucia.

The initiative was launched on 15 March at the SLHTA secretariat.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp