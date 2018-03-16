[Press Release] Women’s football is a phenomenon which is quickly becoming the number one sport for women and girls in St. Lucia.

On Saturday 17th March, 2018 we will see the commencement of the SLFA Under 23 District Female Championship.

Seven districts will be participating namely: Vieux Fort South, Vieux fort North, Gros Islet, Dennery/Mabouya, Micoud/ Dexruisseaux, Anse la Ray/Roseau and Soufriere / Canaries. All the matches will be played at 4:00 pm at set venues.

This championship is geared towards providing valuable playing time to the women and to also aid in the process of selection for our National Female Team. The St. Lucia Football Association Inc would like to take this opportunity to wish every participating district the very best during the tournament, as we anticipate a successful Under 23 District Female Championship.

With that being said, the SLFA remains committed to female football and will do all in our power to provide our females with the best program to grow, develop and keep the love and interest in football alive.

