SLFA under 23 District Female Championship 2018

[Press release] Women’s football has become a phenomenon which has quickly become the number one sport of choice for females in St. Lucia.

Our National females’ players in 2018 have performed credibly at the recently concluded female tournaments namely Windward Island Football Association(WIFA), Caribbean Football Union (CFU)- Women challenge Series and CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

The Women District Championship which began on the 17th March, 2018 has now cumulated to the big four namely Dennery/Mabouya, Soufriere/Canaries Vieux Fort North and Anse La Raye/Roseau Valley district Female teams who inevitably will be vying for various positions in the 3rd place playoff and finals. Most of the talent contained within the SLFA national female team is encapsulated equitably within the big four who are destined to meet on the Anse La Raye Playing Field on Saturday June 23, 2018.

The final will be precede at 5:00 pm in a highly anticipated Anse la Ray/Roseau Vs Vieux Fort North, clash The home team will be determined to salvage some pride, as their boisterous supporters demand nothing less than a third place win.

The highlight of the evening features defending and 2017 U22 title holders Dennery/Mabouya challenged by a feisty Soufriere/Canaries team who have consistently featured in every final are scheduled to lock horns, to determine supremacy at 7:00 pm

This Women championship was organized towards providing valuable playing time to the women and to aid in the process of selection for the National Female Team, and is in preparation for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers 2018.

The SLFA remains committed to female football and will do all in its power to provide a dynamic program which engender grow, develop and scholarship attainment, whilst keep the love and interest in female football alive.

