SLFA ISLAND CUP RESULTS FROM WEEK 2

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 29, 2019 Sports Leave a comment

St. Lucia Football Association Island Cup 2019

Saturday July 27th 2019

Marchand Playing Field

Match 1- Canaries defeated Micoud 2-1

Goal scorers:

Canaries: Stephen Longville 12th and 53rd minutes.

Micoud: Lenard Casimir 37th minute

 

Match 2- Desruisseaux defeated South Castries 2-1

Goal scorers:

Desruisseaux:

Dwight Druehorme 5th minute

Janah Crafton  2nd minute of extra time

South Castries: Yannick Henry 69th minute

 

La Ressource Playing Field

Match 1- Mabouya Valley defeated Babonneau 1-0

Mabouya Valley- Vernon Abbott

 

Match 2– Anse La Raye vs Vieux Fort North- N/A (Anse La Raye failed to attend)

