SLFA ISLAND CUP RESULTS FROM WEEK 2

St. Lucia Football Association Island Cup 2019
Saturday July 27th 2019
Marchand Playing Field
Match 1- Canaries defeated Micoud 2-1
Goal scorers:
Canaries: Stephen Longville 12th and 53rd minutes.
Micoud: Lenard Casimir 37th minute
Match 2- Desruisseaux defeated South Castries 2-1
Goal scorers:
Desruisseaux:
Dwight Druehorme 5th minute
Janah Crafton 2nd minute of extra time
South Castries: Yannick Henry 69th minute
La Ressource Playing Field
Match 1- Mabouya Valley defeated Babonneau 1-0
Mabouya Valley- Vernon Abbott
Match 2– Anse La Raye vs Vieux Fort North- N/A (Anse La Raye failed to attend)