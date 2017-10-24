SLDHA Preparing for Diabetes Awareness Month

The St. Lucia Diabetes and Hypertension Association is preparing for the annual observance of Diabetes Awareness Month in November and officials are urging the public to support the events.

Its the association’s first month of activities since becoming a partner in the ground-breaking St. Lucia public health diabetes project.

The association’s president is promising a packed calendar of events, as the allies step up diabetes awareness campaigns and roll out a programme that they hope will transform prevention and care.