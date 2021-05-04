The St. Lucia development bank has taken up the mantle to help build a more resilient St. Lucia by way of the credit risk abatement facility, which provides guaranteed financing for renewable energy programs.
The St. Lucia development bank has taken up the mantle to help build a more resilient St. Lucia by way of the credit risk abatement facility, which provides guaranteed financing for renewable energy programs.
First responders of the Saint Lucia fire service had to attend to gun-shot victims, injured …