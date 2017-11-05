SLBWA Gets $2500 from Babonneau Challenge Fun Walk Committee

PRESS RELEASE: The 2nd Annual Babonneau Challenge Fun Walk took place October 2nd 2017. Billed as one of the most challenging and exciting walks on island with a health fair component, part of the funds raised from this walk was to provide financial support to the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association.

On Tuesday 31st October the Babonneau Challenge Fun Walk Committee made good on its pledge to support the SLBWA to keep its doors and services opened to the public. Though participation and corporate support did not materialize as expected organizers were grateful to be able to make a contribution to the SLBWA. Parish Priest of Babonneau Good Shepherd Church Fr. Celestine Nwakwuo presented the cheque on behalf of the planning committee.

“So we are happy to make a little token of appreciation and our heartfelt gratitude to god and to the whole of St. Lucia for what they have been to us, especially the corporate bodies, the media house, the companies and all other persons who really supported us. So on behalf of the parishioners of Good Shepherd Babonneau, we want to make a little token presentation of EC$2,500.”

In thanking the Babonneau Challenge Fun Walk Committee Mr. Avril also thanked the individuals, business and organizations who have come to their aid but called on others to do the same in order for SLBWA to continue the many services and interventions it provides to the blind and vision impaired.

“The SLBWA is not here as a business when it come to eye health because eye health should be everybody’s business but the association is there to help St. Lucians keep their eye sight as look as it is possible. Because, the eye site was given to them for life. So that’s what it’s all about for us. But for us to continue to provide the variety of interventions and the multiple services that we are offering we need the help of St. Lucians. Because, the St. Lucia Blind Welfare Association belongs to you not to anyone else but it’s yours and if you value the service that it is trying to offer, then we are asking you to help keep it alive.”

Denise Godin, a participant of this year’s challenge had high praise for the organizers.