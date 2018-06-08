SLBWA benefactor of Lion’s Club Charity Golf tournament

[Press release] Ensuring access to free eye care for children who would otherwise not been able to afford such services continues to drive the annual Charity Golf tournament hosted by the Lion’s Club of Gros Islet.

For the last twelve years, the Saint Lucia Blind Welfare Association (SLBWA) has been administering the “Kids-In-Sight” project, which has improved the life chances of hundreds of visually affected children from low income homes across the island.

2018 marked the 21st edition of the Charity Golf tournament, which was hosted Saturday 2nd June, at the Sandals Cap Estate Golf and Country Club. The SLBWA has been a beneficiary of the tournament for a number of years. CIBC FirstCaribbean has also maintained its support for the SLBWA through event sponsorship.

This Kids-In-Sight project draws on the skill and expertise of a team of pediatric eye surgeons and specialists who visit Saint Lucia annually to assist in treating Saint Lucian children with medical problems to improve the quality of their vision. The Lions Clubs of Saint Lucia provides invaluable support by partnering with the SLBWA to cover all costs related to travel and accommodation through a golf tournament.

Director Southern EC Islands & Country Manager of CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mrs. Ladesa James-Williams noted that “there is even more urgency to rally behind the SLBWA in light of the financial challenges which threaten the unique work the association does, and also because the bank is committed to projects that invest in the potential of youth, we are fully behind SLBWA in their drive to continue these services that are essential to our visually affected citizens”

This year the bank sponsored the participation of a team of four to the tune of $2,000. While the CIBC FirstCaribbean team came in at 8th place, “they were able to cop the Best Dressed prize and contribute to another successful tournament”, Mrs. James-Williams said.

