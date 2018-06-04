SLBS to mark World Accreditation Day

[Press release] The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards will mark World Accreditation Day on June 9th with a focus on promoting accreditation to make the world safer.

To mark the observance the SLBS is hosting a workshop for laboratory personnel on ISO/IEC 17025:2017 “General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories”. The standard targets organizations that produce testing and calibration results excluding medical laboratories.

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards as the National Accreditation Focal point is spearheading efforts to advance policies accreditation and its uses to regulators and users, to encourage good practice, and build consumer confidence that organizations are conforming to exacting requirements based on international standards.

The workshop on June 14, 2018 will take place at the SLBS Office in Bisee from 9:00 a.m.

World Accreditation Day is an observance jointly established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation.

For further information please call Vernet Fontenelle 453-0049/720-8756 or email v.fontenelle@slbs.org

