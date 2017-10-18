SLBS and CROSQ to Develop Regional Building Code Standards

PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucia will be the venue for a consultation organized jointly by the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality CROSQ and the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards SLBS on the Draft CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (DCREEBC). The code which was circulated to regional national standards bodies for comment will be discussed in a workshop with industry stakeholders.

The consultation has as its objectives;

To provide stakeholders with background information on the standard and the rationale for its development.

To familiarize stakeholders with the technical content of the standard.

To document stakeholders’ critical input into the standard for the consideration of the Electrical and Electronics Technical Committee

To make stakeholders aware of the impact of such a standard which may become a regulation

The stakeholders for discussion of the draft code will include construction and engineering professionals, regulators, consumer representatives, policy makers and other industry interests.

The stakeholder consultation will take place on Thursday 19th October 2017 at the Bay Gardens Hotel from 9:00am.

For further information on this subject please contact Virnet St. Omer-Fontenelle at 453-0059 or 720-8756.