SLBF- COMMERCIAL LEAGUE FINALS RESULTS

Press Release- SLBF- Curtains came down Sunday evening in the 2018 Commercial Basketball League and a new champ was crowned.

The RSLPF team entertained spectators by playing a 3×3 game before the Finals between PCD & Financial Services as a result of the St. Lucia Fire Service being unable to field a team for the third place match-up. The RSLPF team won their match by default as a result and becoming the third place team in the 2018 Commercial Basketball League.

Following the 3×3, it was time for the highlight of the evening- a rematch of last year’s finalists coming once again face to face to battle for the title of Champions.

In an exciting and riveting finals; Team PCD/GGSL the defending champs for the last three years started off with a 7 point lead at the end of the first quarter 18-11 against their opponents. By the end of the first half the Financial Services team had taken the lead and the score was now 35-30. Excitement continued throughout the next two quarters with both teams playing as hard as they could with spectators fueling the energy of their teams from the sideline. It was a point for point third quarter with both teams scoring 15. With only 10 minutes of play left the final hustle was on; though being outscored by one point in the 4th PCD lost this time around by 4 and a new champ was crowned. The Financial Services defeated PCD/GGSL 60 -56.

Notable players and St. Lucia national team players from PCD/GGSL were the Louison brothers; Troy & Andre. Troy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and Andre 19 points & 10 rebounds. Troy Louison for his exceptional performance in this year’s tournament was the 2018 Regular Season MVP and also gained two individual awards; Most Points & Most Rebounds. Troy Louison received KFC Vouchers in recognition of his achievement and a XL Prepaid Combo Plan compliments Flow St. Lucia.

For team Financial Services; notable players were Rahim Auguste, Sharmoir Jn. Baptiste, Joel Solomon & Marlon Noel of which all have gone through the national program and Rahim, Sharmoir & Joel are members of the National team. Sharmoir Jn. Baptiste was the KFC Player of the Game for his 24 points, 5 rebounds. Rahim Auguste the MVP of the Finals/ Playoffs had 11pts, 4 rebounds, 6 steals & 5 assists. Rahim received the MVP title for the finals/playoffs for his contribution to his team’s performance having on average 8 assists & 5 steals per night for the last three games. Rahim received Vouchers compliments KFC/ Real Foods St. Lucia and a XL Prepaid plan Combo compliments Flow St. Lucia in recognition of his efforts and hard work.

Rahim Auguste also received the Most Steals & Most Assists award in the 2018 Commercial Basketball League. Marlon Samuel & Joel Solomon had 10 points & 10 rebounds; 7 points & 7 rebounds respectively for Team Financial Services.

Coming from the RSLPF third place team was Shervon Matthew who was awarded the Most Blocks award in the 2018 Commercial Basketball League.

Individual Awardees & their final statistics from the 2018 Commercial Basketball League:

MVP Regular Season – Troy Louison

Most Rebounds – Troy Louison – 99 rebounds

Most Points – Troy Louison – 149

MVP Finals/Playoffs – Rahim Auguste

Most Steals – Rahim Auguste – 31

Most Assists – Rahim Auguste – 45

Most Blocks – Shervon Matthew – 4

Coach of the Tournament Award – Christus Michel of Financial Services

Final Standings:

1st Place – Financial Services

2nd Place – PCD/GGSL

3rd Place – RSLPF

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

