SLBF- COMMERCIAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE FINALS- THIS SUNDAY!

Press release- The semifinals in the 2018 Commercial Basketball League took place this past weekend on Nov 3rd, 2018 at the Beausejour Indoor Facility.

The first semifinal matchup was between the defending champs PCD/ Goddard Group and the St. Lucia Fire Service. It was a very low scoring matchup, however PCD was victorious and gained a spot in their 4th finals of the commercial league tournament. PCD has defeated Sandals, Fire Service and Financial Services in the last 3 years. This spot was secured by the Louison brothers who combined; scored 42 of PCD’s 51 points (82%). Andre Louison had 22 points, 9 rebounds. Troy the KFC Player of the Game had a double double of 21 points and 21 rebounds along with 4 steals and 6 assists. The final score was 51-45.

For the Fire Service Gabriel Inglis and Jerry Charles were the lead scorers with 13 & 12 respectively in their loss.

Second matchup was between Financial Services and the Combined Forces team (RSLPF) with financial services securing the second spot in the finals with an 83-73 win. This makes it their second consecutive year in the finals of commercial league.

The KFC Player of the Game was Sharmoir Jn Baptiste with 25 points, 6 rebounds. Rahim Auguste had 11 assists and 4 steals. Three other players had double figures Dillan Biscette, Kurt Hyacinth & Marlon Samuel; 13, 11 & 12 respectively.

Shervon Matthew led the RSLPF team with his double double of 23 points & 15 rebounds and Calious Dantes had 13 points in their loss.

Schedule of Games:

Nov 11th – St. Lucia Fire Service vs RSLPF (third place) followed by

PCD/GGSL vs Financial Services (finals)