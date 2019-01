The St. Lucia Air and Seaport Authority (SLASPA) will implement a new registration policy for imported vehicles, come Monday, January 7th. Every month, SLASPA receives about 4 cargo vessels with 60 – 100 used vehicles. The authority is aiming for more efficient operations on the wharf.

