Home / Top Stories / SLASPA Meets Insurance Council

SLASPA Meets Insurance Council

Winston Springer August 23, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA) is striving to protect marine assets, with special focus on commercial vessel insurance coverage.
On Tuesday, officials of SLASPA’s maritime division met with representatives of the insurance council of St. Lucia to discuss issues including liability, medical, cargo and freight coverage.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Elks City Union Rewards 2 Scholarship Recipients

Meanwhile, the Elks city of Castries Co-operative credit union has selected two recipients for its …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved