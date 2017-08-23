The Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA) is striving to protect marine assets, with special focus on commercial vessel insurance coverage.
On Tuesday, officials of SLASPA’s maritime division met with representatives of the insurance council of St. Lucia to discuss issues including liability, medical, cargo and freight coverage.
SLASPA Meets Insurance Council
