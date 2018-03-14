SLASA swimmers join the 2018 Commonwealth Youth Games team

[Press Release] The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held at Gold Coast City, in the southeast of the Australian state of Queensland from 4 – 15 April 2018.

This will be the 5th time that Australia will be hosting the Games, the others being – 1938 Sydney, 1962 Perth, 1982 Brisbane and 2006 Melbourne.

Joining the St. Lucian Squad of Athletes in the various sports will be St. Lucia Amateur and Swimming Association swimmers, Katie Kyle and Jean Luc Zephir. Both swimmers are currently training at Plymouth College in the UK under the watchful eye of Snr Coach Robin Armayan.

Katie is expected to compete in the 100 Butterfly on Thursday April 5th, and the 50 Butterfly on Sat 7th April and Jean Luc in the 100 Freestyle on Sat 7th April and 50m Freestyle on Mon 9th April.

Head Coach David Peterkin of the Sharks Swim Club will be their Coach at one of the greatest sporting events this century.

St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association joins the St. Lucia Olympic Committee in congratulating all the qualifiers who will be competing.

