SLASA AND THE LONGVILLIERS CLUB SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

Press Release- On Saturday October 20th Saint Lucia Amateau Swimming Association met with The Longvilliers Club of Martinique to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Present from Martinique was President Robert Marajo of the Longvilliers Club, VP Michael Rose and coaches Christian Sufrin and Jn Michel Sufrin. Also present was Permanet Secretary of Youth Development and Sport Donovan Williams, Joyce Huxley from Saint Lucia Olympic Committee and the Director of Youth Development and Sport, Patrick Mathruin.

The meeting commenced with opening remarks from the President of SLASA Eddie Hazel who welcomed the Executive and the Members of the club on this special occasion.

President Robert Marajo expressed his gratitude for being present in St. Lucia and indicated their willingness to work with St. Lucia Swimming Association.

Developmental Officer Yasmin Tyson noted the purpose of the MOU is to provide the framework for Longvilliers Club du Lamentin and SLASA with a goal to collaborate with and engage the development and sustainability of Aquatics in both territories.

She further indicated the limited resources creates a major constraint for the development and expansion of our programs. Therefore SLASA have found it absolutely necessary to partner with our Martiniquan counterparts through the Longvilliers Club du Lamentin to foster the growth and development of our Aquatics programs. In addition, members of the Longvilliers Club du Lamentin and persons of good standing from the Martiniquan Federation will benefit from initiatives and exchange programs outlined in this Memorandum of Understanding.

Each partner agreed to work together in the true spirit of partnership to ensure that there is a united visible and responsive leadership in support of aquatics in both territories.

The services which will be included will be training of swimmers and provision of technical assistance of coaches, hosting of competitions, national swimming teams exchange and attachment programs for swimmers, coaches, instructors, technical officials and other development assistance in building/managing of swimming facilities in Saint-Lucia.

The Miage will be another initiative set, to include 4 participating organizations. The proposed period will be at a scheduled date in April 2019.

With the support from all stakeholders SLASA intends to bring the sport of swimming to all St. Lucians.

