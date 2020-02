A cheque of 4 thousand dollars was handed over to the founder of the Saint Lucia animal protection society (slaps) Pamela Devaux at the cabinet briefing room on Monday 3rd February 2020. The monetary donation is part of the proceeds from the 2019 auction of prizes at the annual prime minister’s independence ball. Slaps, established in 1998 to improve the welfare of all the animals in Saint Lucia has been experiencing some challenges recently.