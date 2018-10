A Controversial Photo Of Popular Dancehall Star “Spice” Has Sparked Renewed Interest In The Growing Skin Lightening Trend Sweeping Jamaica. A Darker Toned “Spice” Was Depicted With A Noticeably Lighter Appearance On October 22nd, Which Was Followed Up With A Music Video Release Some 24 Hours Later Addressing The Trending Bleaching Habit. HTS News4orce Sat Down With One Saint Lucian Who Believes Skin Bleaching Was The Only Option To Find Acceptance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit