SKERRITT MAKES STARK CHANGES TO CWI

Floyd Reifer has been named as the interim coach for the West Indies Cricket team. Less than a month after defeating Dave Cameron at the polls 8 votes to 4, president of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt is making some stark changes. Head of the selection panel Courtney Browne was also replaced with Robert Haynes. More in this report.
Check Also
SMC DEFEATS MICOUD SECONDARY IN THE FINALS OF THE MASSY UNITED INSURANCE SCHOOLS CRICKET TOURNAMENT
St. Mary’s College won the finals of the Massy United Insurance Schools Cricket tournament. SMC …