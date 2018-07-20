SJC STUDENT WINS REGIONAL ESSAY COMPETITION

[Press Release] On Friday July 20, 2018 the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy celebrated top achiever Ariel Albert of the Saint Joseph’s Convent, the winner in the Secondary Level grade 7-9 category of the CARICOM Energy Awareness Month 2017, Youth Essay Competition.

Students from across the Caribbean were invited to submit written letters/essays to the CARICOM Secretary General and CARICOM Heads of Government, justifying the need to advance the Region’s sustainable energy transition and their vision for how their country can support this transition.

Ariel Albert`s essay couched the theme within the framework of a warming planet and the projections of longer dry-spells and more frequent extreme rainfall and wind events.

Her achievement is further evidence that Saint Lucian youth are equipped to perform with distinction at regional and international platforms. She has also brought joy to the hearts of many Saint Lucians and is a positive role model for the nation`s youth. On Friday she collected, along with Mrs. Wyn Griffith, teacher of the Saint Joseph’s, the winning prize of a laptop computer and a projector for the school.

Permanent Secretary in the Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy, Mr. Ivor Daniel says Ms. Albert must be applauded by all for this excellent work and encouraged to continue to explore, analyse and express the views of the youth on not only the very important energy issues but also on developmental issues in general.

The youth are key stakeholders in the process of promoting energy consciousness and the need to transition to a sustainable energy pathway.

