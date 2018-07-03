Six teams vie for 28th OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Championship

Press Release- ECCB- The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the OECS Commission and the St Kitts Netball Association will host the 28th OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament in St Kitts and Nevis at the Pam Tyson Netball Stadium from 7 – 12 July.

Six teams will compete for the championship title: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Nevis, St Kitts, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Defending champions, Grenada will not be participating in the tournament.

The ECCB has been the official sponsor of the tournament since 1991, and over the years has been collaborating with the OECS Commission to stage this regional competition. The ECCB’s continued sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s vision of fostering regional integration and its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young women through sports.

In keeping with its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young netballers, this year’s developmental session, which has been a key feature of the tournament since 1999, will focus on the theme: Youth Employment: Create or Await. Special Project Coordinator to the President, Monroe College, Kimarah T Isaac, will facilitate the session.

Visit the ECCB Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ECCBConnects/) for daily updates on the matches throughout the tournament.

