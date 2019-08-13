Six Saint Lucians To Attend Taiwanese Cooking Course

Press Release:– The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in collaboration with the Government of Saint Lucia have selected six trainees from Saint Lucia who will attend a cooking program in Taiwan.

The three-month program is geared toward teaching primarily Chinese cuisine.

The Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia, Douglas Shen, highlighted the importance of building capacity. He said useful skills, such as these, stand the test of time.

The Minister with responsibility for External Affairs, Hon. Sarah Flood-Beaubrun expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the opportunity. She said such programs are able to reach those who have not been afforded the opportunity to develop practical skills. Anyone interested in developing a particular skill can apply for the vocational programs, she added.

Shantel Moisee, a cooking class participant, said the initiative provided the opportunity of a lifetime to glean versatile skills. She also expressed gratitude for diplomatic allies who help enhance human resources in the country.

The Saint Lucia Team will join other culinary professionals from regional countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.