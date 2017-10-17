Sir George Allen Attacks Childhood Obesity In UWI Lecture

Director Emeritus of the Pan American Health Organization Sir George Alleyne is calling for strict limitations to children’s access to sugary drinks.

The former chancellor of the University of the West Indies delivered the 3rd annual Lady Marilyn Floissac Memorial Lecture, at the UWI Open Campus in Saint Lucia on October 12th.

Dr. Allyene focused on childhood obesity – a growing regional and international public health problem.

He says the issues are well known and it is now time to focus on solutions.