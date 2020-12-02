The survival of the local restaurant sector now hinges on public compliance with covid-19 protocols. So says industry spokesman, Matthew Hartment, as the sector awaits the deployment of wardens to help restart indoor dining.
The survival of the local restaurant sector now hinges on public compliance with covid-19 protocols. So says industry spokesman, Matthew Hartment, as the sector awaits the deployment of wardens to help restart indoor dining.
Dialogue between the restaurant sector and authorities continue, as the industry reels from the covid-19 …