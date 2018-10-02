SILVER SHADOW DANCERS TAKE PART IN CULTURAL EXCHANGE IN ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

[Press Release] Silver Shadow Performing Arts Academy, through a Cultltural Exchange invitation and in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in St. Vincent & The Grenadines, will be special guest performers at the Grand Finals of the 13th Biannual KCCU National Dance Festival from October 4 – 7, 2018.

The young and talented group of dancers are of the Main Company B of the Academy. The selected dancers comprise of Theatre Arts students from various Secondary Schools in Saint Lucia. This will be the first time these students will be participating in a Regional Cultural Exchange Event.

The Silver Shadow Delegation as part of the Cultural Exchange, will be touring a number of Schools in St. Vincent and will display through performance, a taste of St. Lucian traditional dances and sharing the St. Lucian culture with the youth. At the main Event of the KCCU National Dance Festival Grand Finals, which takes place in Kingstown, on October 6, the Silver Shadow Dancers will exhibit a 40 minute dance repertoire. Silver Shadow dancers will make presentations in the categories of dance such as, Creative Folk, Modern, Contemporary, Afro Caribbean and Traditional Dance,

The Artistic Director of Silver Shadow, Barry George, who will be accompanying the group, believes that exchanges such as these Dance Festivals are very important for the growth of young upcoming dancers and gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents. He also observes that The Annual Dance Festival at one time used to be a prominent event on the calendar of the Cultural Development Foundation’s Arts Reach Program, however the CDF no longer stages such an event and the last dance festival which featured local dance troupes was in 2014.

The selected dance students, have been in intense rehearsals for over a month, under the their Director Barry George and are very excited and look forward to representing Saint Lucia in dance.

On this trip they hope to build regional alliances, share knowledge and celebrate artistic expressions through dance. The delegation leaves St. Lucia on Thursday 4TH October 2018. The group includes – Barry George Artistic Director, Crystal Octave Team Chaperon and Makeup Artist, Trean Phillip, Chrisla Emmanuel, Murissa Inglis, Leshaun Joseph, Marlia Crick, Zoya Xavier, Keshan Xavier, Anya Sargusingh, Nyla Alexander, Xada Samuel, Bianca Herman, Dahlia St. Jules and Rebecca Louis.

Thank you for your support,

Barry George “SLMM” (Artistic Director)

