Shop Keeper Fatally Shoots Armed Intruder

One man is dead after sustaining multiple gun shot wounds allegedly at the hands of a Micoud shop keeper.

Shortly after 8 am October 30, a local Micoud convenient shop became the scene of a suspected homicide. An alleged intruder was confronted by the shop owner after being suspected of stealing.

Residents of the Micoud community claim the alleged robber was armed during the break-in. The shop keeper is believed to have opened fire on the robbery suspect, fatally shooting him several times.

Details on the identities of the shooting victim and shop keeper have not been verified.

The national homicide toll has been increased to 48 following this incident.