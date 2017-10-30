Home / News Updates / Shop Keeper Fatally Shoots Armed Intruder

Shop Keeper Fatally Shoots Armed Intruder

Rehani Isidore October 30, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

One man is dead after sustaining multiple gun shot wounds allegedly at the hands of a Micoud shop keeper.

Shortly after 8 am October 30, a local Micoud convenient shop became the scene of a suspected homicide. An alleged intruder was confronted by the shop owner after being suspected of stealing.

Residents of the Micoud community claim the alleged robber was armed during the break-in. The shop keeper is believed to have opened fire on the robbery suspect, fatally shooting him several times.

Details on the identities of the shooting victim and shop keeper have not been verified.

The national homicide toll has been increased to 48 following this incident.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Gov’t Committed to Growing Carnival & Creole Heritage Festivals, PM Urges Public to Take Culture ‘More Seriously’

Creole Heritage Month climaxed on October 29 across several communities throughout Saint Lucia. The communities …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved