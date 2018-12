A brazen gun attack on a busy Marchand road on Thursday evening about 8 o’clock sent pedestrians and residents scattering to safety, as two gun-men took aim at their suspected targets – two teenagers. The two fifteen-year olds were shot and are recovering at hospital, but an elderly man was not as lucky.

