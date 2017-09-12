Shoot out at Riverside Rd

A police officer has reportedly intercepted in an apparent shooting at Riverside Road, Castries.

Police sources have disclosed to the HTS News4orce that between 1 pm and 2 pm an unidentified male suspect allegedly discharged multiple gunshots.

Details on the intended target are still emerging. An officer near the scene responded and opened fire at the suspect.

A potentially deadly exchange of gunfire ensued amid various residential neighborhoods and commercial businesses in the capital.

Authorities have been on the scene conducting investigations. News4orce understands, the gunman has fled.

More details to come.