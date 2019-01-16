SHIV CHANDERPAUL STEPS IN AS INTERIM ASSISTANT COACH OF THE GUYANA JAGUARS

Windies Cricket- The GCB is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul as interim Assistant Coach of the Guyana Jaguars team. This appointment is with immediate effect, and comes on the backdrop, of the ascendancy of Head Coach, Esuan Crandon who has departed to take up his position as Assistant Coach with Cricket West Indies. Crandon has been the Guyana Head Coach from 2011, which has included the period of time in which Guyana has won the Professional Cricket League for four consecutive years. Crandon will be with the Windies team at least until the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The GCB wishes to indicate that the appointment of Shivnarine Chanderpaul comes at an imperative time in the development of Guyana’s cricket, where the utilization of knowledgeable and experienced coaches can lend effective support to the program which has shown significant growth. Shiv’s appointment is aided by his on and off field experiences in the sport. He has been a very productive ambassador having played all levels of cricket and it is expected that he will transfer valuable knowledge to the Jaguars.

With the elevation of Esuan Crandon, Mr. Rayon Griffith will perform the duties as the Jaguars Head Coach, and is expected to continue to present his motivational approach, which has unarguably lent to the success of Guyana’s progress.

As part of our coaching development program, Mr. Julian Moore will now be joining our Academy with immediate effect as the Academy Coach. Mr. Moore currently serves as a Berbice Head Coach and that of the Guyana National Under-19 team.

