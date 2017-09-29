Home / News Updates / Shemekia Copeland Headlines Soleil Blues

Shemekia Copeland Headlines Soleil Blues

Rehani Isidore September 28, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Shemekia Copeland’s second album, Wicked, was released in 2000 and featured a duet with one of her heroes, Ruth Brown. It earned her three Blues Music Awards. On June 12, 2011 at the 2011 Chicago Blues Festival, Copeland was presented Koko Taylor’surprise crown, and officially given the honor as the new “Queen of the Blues” by Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie Taylor.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Jason Mohammed stand-in Captain for Final One-Day International against England

SOUTHAMPTON, England – Jason Mohammed has been named as stand-in Windies captain for the fifth and …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved