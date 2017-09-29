Shemekia Copeland Headlines Soleil Blues

Shemekia Copeland’s second album, Wicked, was released in 2000 and featured a duet with one of her heroes, Ruth Brown. It earned her three Blues Music Awards. On June 12, 2011 at the 2011 Chicago Blues Festival, Copeland was presented Koko Taylor’surprise crown, and officially given the honor as the new “Queen of the Blues” by Koko Taylor’s daughter, Cookie Taylor.

