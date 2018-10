The Sea Jays Swim Club hosted the Tropical Rhythms OECS Swim Trial over the weekend.

The final qualifier for team selection to participate in the upcoming OECS Swim meet in Antigua next month saw some of the best swimmers in various clubs and age groups breaking records.

In the end the Sharks Swim Club finished 1st, hosts Sea Jays came in 2nd, and Lightening Aquatics finished 3rd.

The final OECS team will be announced next week.

More in this report.

