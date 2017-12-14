Dr. Iftekhar Shams claims he is now officially a free man.
The embattled Lambirds Academy CEO and three co-defendants were embroiled in a legal battle in what is Saint Lucia’s most high-profile human trafficking case.
Dr. Iftekhar Shams claims he is now officially a free man.
The embattled Lambirds Academy CEO and three co-defendants were embroiled in a legal battle in what is Saint Lucia’s most high-profile human trafficking case.
The embattled Minister in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has paid tribute to …