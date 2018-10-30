SHAMFEST 2K18 FINAL ROUND MATCHES AND AWARDS CEREMONY

Press release- On Saturday 27th October, 2018 before a supportive group of parents and supporters, the St.Joseph’s Convent Egrets were crowned double champions in the Blue Waters sponsored Shamfest 2K 18 netball tournament, organized by the Shamrock Sports Club in collaboration with the National Lotteries Authority and the Department of Youth Development and Sports.

In the first match of a double header the disciplined SJC Egrets showed why they were the tournament’s favorites by spanking the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary 55-2.

For SJC Egrets, Goal Attack Gracie Alcide led the convent girls with 32 from 41 attempts while Goal Shoot Melanie Antoine netted 23 from 35 attempts for Sir Ira Simmons Secondary.

GS Diana Chassang had 1 from only 2 attempts while GA Jania Gregg was restricted to net 1 from three attempts.

The quarter scores were as follows: 17-1, 29-2, 40-2, 55-2.

In the evening’s final encounter tournament hosts Shamrock held off the Sir Arthur Lewis’s Community College’s challenge to emerge victors 33-24.

For Shamrock, GS Angel Mathurin scored 2 from 7 attempts. GA Chloe Aldonza netted a perfect 2 from 2 attempts while Shekira John led the way with 15 from 29 attempts.

For SALCC, GS Britney Mc. Donald netted 2 from 7 attempts, GA Jessica Clarke led the way with 15 from 28 attempts while Kurtisha Eugene had 7 goals from 17 attempts.

The individual honors at the closing ceremony were as follows:

Under 15 MVP’s:

SJC Egrets- Gracie Alcide

Entrepot Secondary- Kerdima Calderon

Under 19 MVP’s:

Shamrock- Shernika Dupre

SJC Egrets- Melika Destang

Corinth Secondary- Dasha Eugene

CCSS Cardinals- Aeryn George

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary- Jania Gregg

SALCC- Jessica Clarke

The under 15 division winner St. Joseph’s Convent Egrets was followed in second place by Entrepot Secondary while, in the Under 19’s again it was the SJC Egrets, followed by Shamrock in second place and Corinth Secondary in third place.

Best goal shoot went to Dasha Eugene of Corinth Secondary while the award of Best Defender went to Dannah Aimable of Shamrock. The President’s Award was copped by Bernet Joseph of SALCC.

Special awards were handed to Angel Mathurin and Kadia Lamontagne for outstanding administrative duties, during the tournament. The officials were also presented with gift items by the organizers. Former OECS Sports Coordinator Joseph Reds Perreria who was well received as the guest speaker, urged the young netballers to remain fit in the game by engaging in other sports such as basketball and athletics, as well as in the art of dancing. Shamrock President Benedict T.M. Joseph thanked all who contributed in making Shamfest 2 K 18 a success, including former netballer Fredricka Joseph of M&C Drug Store who donated the prizes for the special awards, and the media for their extensive coverage throughout the tournament.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

