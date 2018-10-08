SHAMFEST 2018 RESULTS- DAY 1

Shamfest 2K 18, got off to a good start on Saturday October 6th 2018, at the Vigie Multi Purpose Sports Complex.
This is a premier netball tournament hosted by the Shamrock Sports Club in collaboration with Blue Waters who has partnered with the club for the first time.
Results:
In the Under 15 Division
St.Joseph’s Convent Egrets defeated Entrepot Secondary School by 12 goals – 8
In the Under 19 Division the hosts Shamrock Sports Club in a one sided affair defeated Sir Ira Simmons Secondary 34 goals -4.