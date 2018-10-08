Home / Sports / SHAMFEST 2018 RESULTS- DAY 1

SHAMFEST 2018 RESULTS- DAY 1

Liz-Anne De Beauville October 8, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

Shamfest 2K 18,  got off to a good start on Saturday October 6th 2018, at the Vigie Multi Purpose Sports Complex. 

This is a  premier netball tournament hosted by the Shamrock Sports Club in collaboration with Blue Waters who has partnered with the club for the first time.
Results:
In  the Under 15 Division 
St.Joseph’s Convent Egrets defeated Entrepot Secondary School by 12 goals  – 8
In  the Under 19 Division the hosts Shamrock Sports Club in a one sided affair  defeated Sir Ira Simmons Secondary   34 goals -4.

