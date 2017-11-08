Home / Sports / Shamfest 2017 results

Shamfest 2017 results

Liz-Anne De Beauville November 8, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

SHAMFEST 2K 17 Individual Awards

Shooting Competition Winner

Corinth Secondary School – Dasha Eugene

MVP

Corinth Secondary School – Dasha Eugene

Bocage Secondary School-Rochelle Lubin

Entrepot Secondary School- Sherlana St. Croix

Gros-Islet Secondary School- Shanika Dupre

SJC Egrets Jr. – Gracy Alcide

Babonneau Secondary School- Shervona Mathurin

Castries Comprehensive Secondary School- Aeryn George

SALCC- Tiffany Allen

SJC Egrets Sr. – Bernet Joseph

Northern Arrows Netball Club- Shurnice John

Toughest Netball Club- Tessa Reneau

Avengers Netball Club –Ellisa Duquesne

Shamrock Sports Club- Vionce’ Weeks

 

Overall competition:

Schools Category:

Castries Comprehensive Secondary School- 3rd.

Entrepot Secondary School- 2nd.

Egrets- 1st.

 

Seniors Category:

Shamrocks Sports Club-3rd.

Egrets Seniors- 2nd sot.

Avengers 1st.

