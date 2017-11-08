Shamfest 2017 results

SHAMFEST 2K 17 Individual Awards
Shooting Competition Winner
Corinth Secondary School – Dasha Eugene
MVP
Corinth Secondary School – Dasha Eugene
Bocage Secondary School-Rochelle Lubin
Entrepot Secondary School- Sherlana St. Croix
Gros-Islet Secondary School- Shanika Dupre
SJC Egrets Jr. – Gracy Alcide
Babonneau Secondary School- Shervona Mathurin
Castries Comprehensive Secondary School- Aeryn George
SALCC- Tiffany Allen
SJC Egrets Sr. – Bernet Joseph
Northern Arrows Netball Club- Shurnice John
Toughest Netball Club- Tessa Reneau
Avengers Netball Club –Ellisa Duquesne
Shamrock Sports Club- Vionce’ Weeks
Overall competition:
Schools Category:
Castries Comprehensive Secondary School- 3rd.
Entrepot Secondary School- 2nd.
Egrets- 1st.
Seniors Category:
Shamrocks Sports Club-3rd.
Egrets Seniors- 2nd sot.
Avengers 1st.