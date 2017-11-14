Sex Charges against two Seventh Day Adventist Pastors Dropped

PRESS RELEASE ON THE CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST PASTORS

On 10th and 14th November, 2017 the criminal charges for unlawful connection and indecent assault against two pastors of the Seventh Day Adventist Church were voluntarily withdraw by the virtual complainant.

The pastors were arrested and charged by the police on 23rd May, 2017.

The pastors consistently maintained their innocence against the charges and looked forward to the opportunity to vindicate themselves in the criminal courts.