The curtains came down on Tuesday on Carnival 2019 with the parade of the bands.This was one of the largest carnivals in St. Lucia’s history, with the event attracting visitors from near and far. However, there are some disturbing trends emerging at the carnival, with persons increasingly engaging in lewd and indecent acts during the parade. Though they are just a few of the thousands of revelers, their behavior is of concern to the organizers.