Home / Sports / Serena Williams enters the Australian Open months after giving birth

Serena Williams enters the Australian Open months after giving birth

Liz-Anne De Beauville December 6, 2017 Sports Leave a comment

BBC- Serena Williams has entered the Australian Open in January, tournament director Craig Tiley has said.

The 36-year-old won this year’s event in Melbourne while in the early weeks of pregnancy and gave birth to a daughter in September.

Tiley told the Herald Sun the 23-time Grand Slam winner is “very likely” to return to tennis in Melbourne.

“She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practising,” he said. “There’s no question she’ll be ready in our view.”

Williams, who has won the Australian Open seven times, has posted on social media that she has returned to training.

Australia’s Margaret Court, with 24, is the only player still ahead of Serena in terms of Grand Slam singles titles.

“She wants to break a record that is Margaret Court’s,” added Tiley. “It would be a pretty significant accomplishment for her to be able to do that.”

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Jason Holder suspended for second New Zealand Test

[ESPNcricinfo] West Indies captain Jason Holder has been suspended for one Test and fined 60% of his …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved