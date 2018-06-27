Serena Williams 25th seed for Wimbledon despite being outside top 32 in rankings

BBC- Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is the 25th seed for this year’s tournament, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.

The 36-year-old American is continuing her return to action after giving birth to her first child in September.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, has played only three tournaments in the past 12 months and is ranked 183rd in the world.

Slovakia’s world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova has not been seeded.

On Tuesday, Cibulkova said it would not be fair for Williams to be seeded ahead of her.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” said the 29-year-old. “I think it’s just not fair. I have tried and I should be seeded. If they put her in front of me then I will lose my spot that I am supposed to have.”

