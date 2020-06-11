Government senator Francisco Jn. Pierre has declared that he is a viable candidate for his constituency of Labourie as the island prepares for an early general elections after a Facebook post by Saint Lucia’s prime minister
Government senator Francisco Jn. Pierre has declared that he is a viable candidate for his constituency of Labourie as the island prepares for an early general elections after a Facebook post by Saint Lucia’s prime minister
A peaceful protest is in the works from the advocacy group black lives matter St. …