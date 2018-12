Senator Hermingild Francis has described the social media storm over assistance from government given to his ailing wife as mischievous. In an HTS exclusive, Senator Francis says there is nothing untoward about the assistance that his wife – a long serving police officer received from government. The Senator says the criticism is uncharitable.

