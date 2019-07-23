Home / News Updates / SENATOR BELROSE COMMENTS ON CARNIVAL 2019

SENATOR BELROSE COMMENTS ON CARNIVAL 2019

Stephy Anius July 22, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

The minister in the ministry of culture Senator Fortuna Belrose, has added her voice to the need for greater control of behavior during carnival. The conduct of revelers will be one of the matters under review during the post mortem of carnival.

 

