SENATOR BELROSE COMMENTS ON CARNIVAL 2019

The minister in the ministry of culture Senator Fortuna Belrose, has added her voice to the need for greater control of behavior during carnival. The conduct of revelers will be one of the matters under review during the post mortem of carnival.
The minister in the ministry of culture Senator Fortuna Belrose, has added her voice to the need for greater control of behavior during carnival. The conduct of revelers will be one of the matters under review during the post mortem of carnival.
We want to know: Are community groups playing their part to help curb the upsurge …