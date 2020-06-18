Home / Breaking News / SENATOR AUGIER SOUNDS ALARM BELLS ON TOURISM ECONOMY

Allin Fevrier June 17, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Independent senator Adrian Augier has issued a dire warning about the fate of the Saint Lucian economy amid the global crisis. Augier is calling for better coordination and a more coherent policy to restart the key tourism based economy. The lawmaker believes that thus far, the response to the crisis has been poorly managed, ungainly and unnecessarily prolonged. Augier sat-down with news4orce to outline the recommendations he thinks can help ease saint lucia out of the economic morass of the great lockdown.

