Independent senator Dr. Adrian Augier says an immediate boost is needed to avert a collapse of the domestic economy. Senator Augier argues that apart from waiting on a re-start of the tourism sector, Saint Lucia needs to focus on economic survival.
Independent senator Dr. Adrian Augier says an immediate boost is needed to avert a collapse of the domestic economy. Senator Augier argues that apart from waiting on a re-start of the tourism sector, Saint Lucia needs to focus on economic survival.
Rotary club St. Lucia will enter the year 2020/2021 under the leadership of a familiar …