Home / Breaking News / SENATE DEBATES, GOV’T 20 MILLION DOLLAR LOAN REQUEST

SENATE DEBATES, GOV’T 20 MILLION DOLLAR LOAN REQUEST

Allin Fevrier November 30, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

The senate on Thursday debated the government’s request to borrow us 20 million dollars to finance the nation’s response to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The sitting marked the return of independent senators Adrian Augier and Mauricia Thomas Francis, who had missed the previous senate sessions, due to personal reasons. At the heart of the deliberations is growing concern over Saint Lucia’s weakening fiscal position, economic inequality and turning the tide in the face of the unprecedented public health threat.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

COVID 19 WARDENS TO UNDERGO TRAINING

Covid-19 wardens have now been selected and will begin training come Monday November 30th. The …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved