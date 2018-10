Self-Taught Inventor And Fisherman From Laborie, Karlis Noel Built The Caribbean’s First Solar-Powered, Mobile Desalination Facility And Nauru – A Small Island In The Pacific With A Water Crisis, Took Notice. Noel Won A Bid To Build A Second Generation Plant For That Country. HTS News4orce Has Been Following His Story And On Tuesday October 2nd, 2018, Our Cameras Were Rolling, As Noel Prepared To Ship His Invention To The Pacific.

