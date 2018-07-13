Security Minister visits recovering 9 y-o shooting victim

[Press release] Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermangild Francis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 visited the nine year old victim who has been recuperating from her injuries resulting from the May 29th exchange of gun fire on Peynier Street, Castries.

The Nine year old was walking with her school mates after school, when they found themselves trapped in the cross-fire of open-violence perpetrated by gun-wielding young men.

The minister was pleased with the child’s progress so far and presented her with a special token to ensure that she could occupy her mind with learning and playing during the summer vacation.

The Grade 5 student did not arrive home on the evening of May 29. Instead she was whisked away by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital Emergency Room and has been immobilized since.

Permanent Secretary in the Department of Home Affairs and National Security Mrs. Elizabeth Bailey noted that individuals with ongoing conflict must not deprive other members of the public of their right to public safety.

The victim’s Parents are appealing for the violence to stop as it creates more issues that it resolves for the society. He says since that fateful day, life as the family knew it has become more challenging.

The entire family will receive counselling in a bid to support their recovery from this traumatic experience.

Meantime, the nine year old is recovering comfortably at home, in the loving care of her parents.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

