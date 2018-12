Minister for National Security Senator Hermangild Francis says no amount of campaigning on social media can lead to his dismissal. Following a recent rise in gun violence in the city there have been calls on various social media platforms for the minister’s resignation. Senator Francis says he serves at the behest of the prime minister and will focus on the job at hand.

