SECURITY MINISTER TO HOLD CRIME SYMPOSIUM

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis says his Ministry will convene a national crime symposium later this month, as it explores ways of preventing crime and dealing with rising homicide numbers.

Minister Francis says government is concerned about the level of crime and violence in the country and is pursuing a bi-partisan, collaborative approach to finding solutions to the present scourge.

It was on November 8th, 2016, that Prime Minister Allen Chastanet delivered a special statement on crime in the house of assembly, informing the nation that his UWP Administration was doing its best to arrest a rise in robberies, burglaries and sexual assault.

One year on, the country is grappling with a homicide toll that now stands at 49.

The Security Minister says all views contend on this matter of national importance, conceding that the opposition proposed the consultation.

Francis is hoping that initiative will garner across-the-board support.

He says the symposium will give the media, members of the public, the business community and other partners a chance to have their say on issues that impact personal safety and national security.