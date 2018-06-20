Central Police Station
SECURITY MINISTER-POLICE HIGH COMMAND TALK OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY
Rehani Isidore
June 20, 2018
News Updates, Top Stories
2018-06-20
Term solution to the occupational health and safety issues faced by the members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.
This comes just about a week after at least 6 officers attached to the Immigration Department at the Hewanorra International Airport sought medical attention due to the conditions there.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Check Also
The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards …